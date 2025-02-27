Justin Mertes is a coach and design sprint facilitator who comes alongside teams and individuals to help them explore the problem they are solving, what their goals are, and how to best achieve them. He has facilitated sprints and intensive workshops for startups, global cyber security companies, major retail chains, global nonprofits, and more, and several of his case studies are featured on Google Venture’s Sprint Stories. He has a BS in Digital Media Art and an MS in Business Leadership & Ethics, and he won a foxtrot contest in junior high at a cotillion ball.

