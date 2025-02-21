Catalina Mueller

Catalina has over two decades of experience in designing immersive learning experiences, teaching at both undergraduate and graduate levels, collaborating with institutions from Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany and conducting research related to management topics in international settings. Currently she is a facilitator for Leaders for Climate Action and a visiting lecturer for Gisma Business School. Reach out on LinkedIn if you need support with the workshop or talk about sustainability, learning, AI or design.

Catalina has over two decades of experience in designing immersive learning experiences, teaching at both undergraduate and graduate levels, collaborating with institutions from Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany and conducting research related to management topics in international settings. Currently she is a facilitator for Leaders for Climate Action and a visiting lecturer for Gisma Business School. Reach out on LinkedIn if you need support with the workshop or talk about sustainability, learning, AI or design.