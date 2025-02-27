Carolyn Keesh is an innovative workshop designer, facilitator, and trainer. Through hands-on experience with her clients’ businesses and her own tech startup, she has honed her skills in putting innovation theories into practice. With a deep empathy for clients’ challenges, Carolyn tailors workshops that resonate with their specific needs. With her startup thriving, she is thrilled to return to her passion for program design. Specializing in dynamic and immersive workshops for facilitators, team leaders, and project managers, Carolyn creates transformative experiences that empower individuals and drive meaningful change. With extensive training in diverse creative problem-solving methodologies such as the Osborne-Parnes Model and Synectics, Carolyn combines her expertise with certification in Expressive Arts. This unique blend allows her to create workshops and innovation sessions that integrate these methods, fostering a dynamic and collaborative environment where participants can tap into their creative potential and achieve impactful results.

Carolyn Keesh is an innovative workshop designer, facilitator, and trainer. Through hands-on experience with her clients’ businesses and her own tech startup, she has honed her skills in putting innovation theories into practice. With a deep empathy for clients’ challenges, Carolyn tailors workshops that resonate with their specific needs. With her startup thriving, she is thrilled to return to her passion for program design. Specializing in dynamic and immersive workshops for facilitators, team leaders, and project managers, Carolyn creates transformative experiences that empower individuals and drive meaningful change. With extensive training in diverse creative problem-solving methodologies such as the Osborne-Parnes Model and Synectics, Carolyn combines her expertise with certification in Expressive Arts. This unique blend allows her to create workshops and innovation sessions that integrate these methods, fostering a dynamic and collaborative environment where participants can tap into their creative potential and achieve impactful results.