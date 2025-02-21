Beth Kanter

I am the author of the Happy Healthy Nonprofit: Strategies for Impact without Burnout and this session is based on a facilitation exercise that I used with nonprofits at staff retreats. I have worked in the nonprofit sector and dedicated my career to answering these question: How can nonprofits leverage online technology and networks for social change? I’m not just a techie or digital marketer, but I also focused on organizational culture change and well-being and how these contribute to effective social change strategies. My passion is teaching and facilitation. I’ve been an adjunct professor, teaching graduate courses and guest instructor. I’m a Master Trainer and have trained thousands of nonprofits on all continents of the world. I’ve also facilitated professional development learning programs for staff of foundations and nonprofits.

