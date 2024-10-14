Workshop Design Canvas Template
Applying backwards design, participants in this session will create agendas that align with learner needs.
Created by Voltage Control
This session is best delivered when teams or individuals are preparing to design or redesign workshops, courses, or training programs, with the goal of creating engaging and effective learning experiences.
This workshop can be facilitated by learning professionals, educators, trainers, or team leaders who are interested in improving their workshop design skills.
Facilitators do not need to be experts in backward design, cognitive load management, or learner-centered approaches, as these concepts will be introduced and developed during the workshop.
Voltage Control have created a video walk-through along with a downloadable PDF of the Workshop Design Canvas for facilitators to guide the participants through the design process.
Douglas Ferguson
Douglas Ferguson is an entrepreneur, educator, and human-centered technologist. He is the founder and president of Voltage Control, a facilitation academy that develops leaders through certifications, workshops, and organizational coaching focused on facilitation mastery, innovation, and play.
Erik Skogsberg
Erik Skogsberg trained as an educator, designer, researcher, and change agent, he brings significant teaching, design, mentoring skills from across higher education, non-profit, and industry contexts. Whether working with individuals, teams, or organizations, he helps people design lasting growth and innovation.
Voltage Control
Voltage Control is a facilitation academy that develops collaborative leaders through certification programs for product innovators, executives, consultants, and educators. Today’s leaders are confronted with unprecedented uncertainty and complex change.
We believe that you have the answers and abilities for the change you seek, so our experiences are designed to help you discover and unleash them.
