The WARP remote retrospective session should be delivered at the end of a project, initiative, or period of work such as the end of a sprint. So long as you are clear with your team about the period of time/work you are focusing on, your retrospective can be both exhaustive and succinct.

The format of the retrospective session includes reviewing actions agreed upon at a previous retrospective and discussing what to continue and stop doing. As such, it’s useful to run these retrospectives consistently and build upon the work of a previous session.

Getting into a retrospective habit can ensure all learning points are collected while future actions are effectively allocated – all while enabling your team to do their best work!