Train the trainer - 7 day event schedule

A complete agenda for a 7-day, intensive train-the-trainer program. The session plan including essential theories and concepts, practical tips and activities on how to teach the most essential trainer skills in a week.
Objectives

By the end of a Train‑the‑Trainer program, participants should typically be able to:

  • Deliver training content effectively, using presentation and facilitation skills
  • Design structured learning experiences (agendas, activities, materials) using adult learning principles
  • Model experiential training approaches (e.g. Kolb’s learning cycle) in their sessions
  • Manage the learning environment, including group dynamics and disruptive behaviours
  • Develop and use training materials (visuals, handouts, facilitation scripts) with confidence
  • Lead practice training sessions and incorporate feedback to improve delivery
  • Build capacity to scale training internally by teaching others

Instructions

When to run a train-the-trainer session?

Train‑the‑Trainer sessions are best scheduled when your organization is ready to:

  • Enable scalable internal training, by equipping subject-matter experts or team leads to become trainers
  • Roll out change initiatives or upskilling programs across multiple teams quickly and consistently
  • Standardize training delivery, ensuring consistent messaging and learning experience across trainers and cohorts
  • Develop an internal training team as part of talent and organisational development investment
Who can facilitate a train-the-trainer session?

Ideal facilitators include:

  • Experienced trainers or external trainers who are deeply familiar with both training content and delivery best practices
  • L&D professionals with experience in instructional design, learner engagement, and training evaluation
  • Senior subject-matter experts who already have credibility in their field and can model professional facilitation effectively.


