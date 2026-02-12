Train the trainer - 7 day event schedule
Objectives
By the end of a Train‑the‑Trainer program, participants should typically be able to:
- Deliver training content effectively, using presentation and facilitation skills
- Design structured learning experiences (agendas, activities, materials) using adult learning principles
- Model experiential training approaches (e.g. Kolb’s learning cycle) in their sessions
- Manage the learning environment, including group dynamics and disruptive behaviours
- Develop and use training materials (visuals, handouts, facilitation scripts) with confidence
- Lead practice training sessions and incorporate feedback to improve delivery
- Build capacity to scale training internally by teaching others
Instructions
Train‑the‑Trainer sessions are best scheduled when your organization is ready to:
- Enable scalable internal training, by equipping subject-matter experts or team leads to become trainers
- Roll out change initiatives or upskilling programs across multiple teams quickly and consistently
- Standardize training delivery, ensuring consistent messaging and learning experience across trainers and cohorts
- Develop an internal training team as part of talent and organisational development investment
Ideal facilitators include:
- Experienced trainers or external trainers who are deeply familiar with both training content and delivery best practices
- L&D professionals with experience in instructional design, learner engagement, and training evaluation
- Senior subject-matter experts who already have credibility in their field and can model professional facilitation effectively.
Author
