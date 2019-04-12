This process puts practical brand exercises into a sprint-like process that any team can use.

However, a word of caution from the author: only run a Brand Sprint if you really have to. If you won’t use the results right away, wait for a trigger event. Good triggers are naming your company, designing a logo, hiring an agency, or writing a manifesto.

You are going to need buy-in from the company’s leaders to run this session, since a Brand Sprint needs to include people with authority and ownership of your company’s identity.