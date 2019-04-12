The Three-Hour Brand Sprint
Effectively align your team on your company’s brand
Created by Jake Knapp
This process puts practical brand exercises into a sprint-like process that any team can use.
However, a word of caution from the author: only run a Brand Sprint if you really have to. If you won’t use the results right away, wait for a trigger event. Good triggers are naming your company, designing a logo, hiring an agency, or writing a manifesto.
You are going to need buy-in from the company’s leaders to run this session, since a Brand Sprint needs to include people with authority and ownership of your company’s identity.
You run this workshop with your own team, without needing any special expertise.
At the end, you’ll have a set of diagrams that you created during the workshop — a simple brand cheat-sheet — that you can use to make decisions related to your branding and marketing. It is not a replacement for a good branding agency, but it’s much better than nothing. And if you do hire an agency, the cheat-sheet will make you a better, smarter client.
Jake Knapp is the author of New York Times bestseller “Sprint” and the forthcoming book “Make Time“. Jake spent 10 years at Google and Google Ventures, where he created the Design Sprint process. He has since run it over 150 times with companies like Nest, Slack, 23andMe, Uber, and Flatiron Health. Previously, Jake helped build products like Gmail, Google Hangouts, and Microsoft Encarta. He is currently among the world’s tallest aspiring novelists.
GV provides venture capital funding to bold new companies. Launched as Google Ventures in 2009, GV is the venture capital arm of Alphabet, Inc. They invested in more than 300 companies that push the edge of what is possible in the fields of life science, healthcare, artificial intelligence, robotics, transportation, cyber security, and agriculture.
