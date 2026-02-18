The Feedback Magic Workshop

This workshop is part of a series on empowering distributed leadership; it can be adapted to all kinds of groups but is ideal for small teams or cross-departmental management training.

Feedback is often a sore spot, even in the best teams. It can be hard to give, and hard to receive. But without a feedback culture, growth is stifled and opportunities to learn are lost.

This workshop can prevent such pitfalls, or be part of the work of repairing a broken feedback culture. It contains elements of training on models of feedback that are effective and practical, as well as opportunities to share and co-design.