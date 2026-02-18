The Feedback Magic Workshop
Feedback is the best tool to drive continuous improvement and learning. Leaders who master feedback truly make a difference, and world class leadership is able to articulate a feedback culture within the team.
Objectives
- Open a transparent exchange of ideas on feedback within a team or organization.
- Learn factors and models that can raise or lower defensiveness.
- Practice distinguishing observations from judgements.
- Roleplay giving and receiving feedback for growth.
- Work towards a shared, effective feedback culture.
Materials
Attachments
- image.png
- image.png
- image.png
Instructions
This workshop is part of a series on empowering distributed leadership; it can be adapted to all kinds of groups but is ideal for small teams or cross-departmental management training.
Feedback is often a sore spot, even in the best teams. It can be hard to give, and hard to receive. But without a feedback culture, growth is stifled and opportunities to learn are lost.
This workshop can prevent such pitfalls, or be part of the work of repairing a broken feedback culture. It contains elements of training on models of feedback that are effective and practical, as well as opportunities to share and co-design.
Background
Created by Guillem Daniel & Victor Lemus from Verbalima.
Verbalima is a training and facilitation consultancy partnering with leading organisations to transform the way people connect and collaborate.