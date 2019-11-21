This full-day workshop plan should be aimed at teams with a common goal or objective. The group may be currently going through a degree of change and may be in need of realignment, problem solving, or re-focussing on the importance of teamwork to succeed within an organisation.

The team(s) may or may not currently work in an agile environment; the Agile Manifesto activity focuses simply on the key points of the Agile Manifesto Framework and how these values can contribute to the success of a team.

The group may also need practice addressing complex issues and this workshop will show the team how to break these issues into smaller areas and to share their learnings with other team members.