Team dynamics workshop
This workshop on teamwork and team dynamics is designed to support team building and grow cohesion within the group.
Objectives
- Support teambuilding and grow team cohesion within the group.
- Help to reach a better understanding about what makes a team and how it functions.
Materials
Attachments
- Debriefing_questions_-_Marshmallow_challenge.pptx
Instructions
This half-day long workshop session can be delivered to:
- New or any relatively new teams that are the stage of formation.
- At the beginning of project assignments to facilitate team building
- Teams that need additional support to make their internal cooperation more effective
Who can facilitate this team dynamics workshop?
Facilitating this session does not require any special certification. As long as you understand the exercises you plan to do, you should be fine.
Author
