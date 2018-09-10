Team Development Day for a New Team​

This full-day team development session can be delivered to teams that are relatively new but preferably already having some experience in working together.



If you are facilitating this session as the manager of the team, you will need to get clear in your own mind about the collective purpose of your team.



The session plan is quite prescriptive in an attempt to provide the maximum support to you as a manager running this team development session. Do feel free to adapt and change it to suit your own purposes and substitute tasks or cut them out where useful conversations take longer than anticipated.