Team Development Day for a New Team
Engaging and active team building workshop to improve teamwork
Created by Shirley Gaston
This full-day team development session can be delivered to teams that are relatively new but preferably already having some experience in working together.
If you are facilitating this session as the manager of the team, you will need to get clear in your own mind about the collective purpose of your team.
The session plan is quite prescriptive in an attempt to provide the maximum support to you as a manager running this team development session. Do feel free to adapt and change it to suit your own purposes and substitute tasks or cut them out where useful conversations take longer than anticipated.
You may choose to deliver the session yourself as the manager of the team, or have an external facilitator leading the session. Having an external facilitator is certainly recommended if you should be an active member of the team in the future.
