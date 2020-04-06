Remote problem solving workshop

When an organization is facing a particular challenge, it’s important to bring the relevant team together to correctly define the issue. In this workshop, they’ll identify resolutions based on what’s worked elsewhere, and design a solution in the form of a project plan with clear actionable steps assigned to task owners. Following this remote-friendly workshop, the group will feel united to solve the challenge and aligned in the plan to address it.

After reflecting on areas the organization is succeeding and being held back, the group will focus on one specific challenge area. The participants will research ways to overcome this issue then individually develop and design their own experimental solution to the focus area. The group will then vote on the most practical and effective concept to take forward.

Next, clear action steps are defined, once the effort required to implement them and their potential impact is measured. Action owners will be decided, along with a planned timeline. The final activity will ask the participants to feed back on the process involved in this session, which will help ensure the success of future problem solving workshops.