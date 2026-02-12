Quarterly planning & goal setting workshop
This is an effective goal setting and alignment process that helps teams to define the priorities for an upcoming period - typically to set key objectives (Rocks) for a quarter.
This template agenda will give you a step-by-step process to follow, and you can find more information and real-life examples in the following blog post:
https://www.sessionlab.com/blog/quarterly-planning-workshop
Attachments
- image.png
Author
Robert is the co-founder of SessionLab, an online platform that helps people design and facilitate better meetings. Besides developing SessionLab, time to time he also facilitates various workshops and training sessions and particularly enjoys process design for large group workshops. He was trained as a facilitator and internal soft skills trainer by BEST, a European youth NGO, where he conducted soft skill training sessions, facilitated strategic meetings, and designed and delivered train-the-trainer programmes within the organisation. During his years as a business process consultant, he got familiar with facilitating operative and strategic business meetings and large group workshops.More about author