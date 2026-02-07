Process Mapping Workshop by MeetingMakers

This workshop is best delivered when a team is ready to:

Improve collaboration across roles or functions

Address recurring challenges in their workflow

Prepare for operational changes or system upgrades

Reset processes after a period of growth, turnover, or change

It’s especially useful when a team feels stuck or wants a clear path forward for improving how they work together.

Teams will use hands-on activities like process mapping and the Draw Toast exercise to surface challenges, clarify roles, and co-create an ideal future state.

This process mapping workshop is ideal for teams ready to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and tackle recurring process bottlenecks.