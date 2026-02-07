Process Mapping Workshop by MeetingMakers
A collaborative workshop to map current workflows, identify improvement areas, and design future state processes that enhance team efficiency and effectiveness.
Objectives
- Visualize current processes and workflows.
- Identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and improvement areas.
- Collaboratively design a future state that enhances team performance.
- Build alignment and shared ownership for process improvements.
- Create actionable next steps to sustain momentum.
Materials
Instructions
This workshop is best delivered when a team is ready to:
- Improve collaboration across roles or functions
- Address recurring challenges in their workflow
- Prepare for operational changes or system upgrades
- Reset processes after a period of growth, turnover, or change
It’s especially useful when a team feels stuck or wants a clear path forward for improving how they work together.
Teams will use hands-on activities like process mapping and the Draw Toast exercise to surface challenges, clarify roles, and co-create an ideal future state.
This process mapping workshop is ideal for teams ready to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and tackle recurring process bottlenecks.Who can facilitate it?
- Project Managers looking to streamline team workflows
- Team Leaders wanting to improve process clarity and effectiveness
- Consultants specializing in operational improvement
- Organizational Development professionals supporting change initiatives
Author
Lauren Green is a meeting facilitator, coach and trainer, as well as a visual notetaker. She is the owner and executive director of MeetingMakers, a close-knit team of experienced facilitators, trainers and meeting coaches who partner with clients to facilitate meetings with tangible outcomes and lasting impact. She believes facilitation should be a core competency for all professionals and is on a mission to make this a reality. She is recognized for her high energy and ability to fuel creativity and drive productivity in meetings, while also helping groups recognize and scale their collaboration strengths. Lauren earned a master’s degree in Organization Development and Knowledge Management from George Mason University, where she now teaches facilitation as an adjunct professor. Lauren is an International Coach Federation certified coach and an MBTI® and EQi (emotional intelligence) Practitioner. She is a certified LUMA Instructor, specializing in teaching design thinking workshops. Lauren is the host of the podcast This Meeting Sucks, on a mission to un-suck meetings and bring meeting skills to the masses, one episode at a time.More about author