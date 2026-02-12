Paper Tiger Pre-Mortem Workshop





Before the start of a new project, there’s a crucial act that can make all the difference, a Pre-Mortem session. It’s a proactive measure to identify and thwart potential risks before they can sabotage your project.



Instead of waiting for the project’s conclusion for a Post-Mortem, a team can gather beforehand to craft the obituary of why the project might meet its demise.

You’re likely familiar with Post-Mortems, those retrospective sessions held after the project wraps up, aimed at collecting lessons learned. But why wait until after the project? 😏



During a Pre-Mortem, delve into potential risks and challenges that could prove fatal to the project. They are then categorised into three key areas:

🐅 Tigers – These are the issues perceived as potentially deadly to the project.

🐯 Paper Tigers – These are concerns that others might see as deadly, but some people disagree.

🐘 Elephants – addressing the metaphorical elephants in the room, those unspoken issues that need discussion.

Investing just a couple of hours before the project starts will save you an incredible amount of time, money and headaches.



