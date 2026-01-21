Workshop Planning Template
Workshop Planning Template
3356
This template makes the process of planning a workshop easier by laying out clearly each step to be covered. It is divided into five meetings, each lasting an hour.
Sharing a vision
Defining the agenda
Refining the agenda
Briefing the team
Collecting learnings
In this one-hour meeting, client and facilitator (and their teams) meet to go through a proposed agenda, provide feedback and make any changes.
Duration: 60m +
Participants: Any
byChanikan
View Template
Use Template