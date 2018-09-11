Activating a Culture of Wellbeing in the Nonprofit Workplace​

This 90-minutes long session can be delivered to groups at workplaces where the culture of wellbeing could be promoted.

The ways of working and conducting our personal lives contribute to our feeling of being overworked and overwhelmed. This is all too common in the nonprofit sector and requires a fundamental culture shift toward supporting more sustainable ways of work and an attention to self-care.

This session is based on the book, The Happy Healthy Nonprofit: Strategies for Impact without Burnout.