Whenever an innovative solution is needed to move your cause forward, an ideation session is an effective way to enable your group to come up with as many ideas as possible and develop innovative solutions.

Ideation workshops can be applied at various scenarios, such as:

In the process of developing new services or products

In the early phases of a project to broaden the perspectives

Innovating on business strategies

Finding new angles to solve complex problems

Any scenario that calls for innovative ideas and potential solutions that go beyond what might have been done before

Innovation projects work best when there is a multi-disciplinary team driving the venture, the same goes for an ideation session.

An effective ideation workshop is one in which diverse voices are present to generate ideas and engage in the process. Try to get a good mix of technical and commercial profiles from different business units in the room. It’s also helpful to ensure that people directly affected by the problem or solution space are among your workshop participants.

In our experience, ideation workshops are especially effective when you face tough problems with no clear solution. By going through a structured ideation process, you and your group can go beyond initial ideas all the way through to solutions that actually solve the issues you’re facing.