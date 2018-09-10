Whenever an innovative solution is needed to move your cause forward, an ideation session is an effective way to enable your group to come up with as many ideas as possible and develop innovative solutions.
Ideation workshops can be applied at various scenarios, such as:
Innovation projects work best when there is a multi-disciplinary team driving the venture, the same goes for an ideation session.
An effective ideation workshop is one in which diverse voices are present to generate ideas and engage in the process. Try to get a good mix of technical and commercial profiles from different business units in the room. It’s also helpful to ensure that people directly affected by the problem or solution space are among your workshop participants.
In our experience, ideation workshops are especially effective when you face tough problems with no clear solution. By going through a structured ideation process, you and your group can go beyond initial ideas all the way through to solutions that actually solve the issues you’re facing.
Facilitating an ideation workshop is something that a project manager, innovation teams and dedicated facilitators often relish. Ideation sessions are often dynamic, and helping every team member generate ideas, conduct user research and unleash their creative juices can be gratifying for all involved.
Having a solid set of facilitation skills is a great start for anyone leading an ideation workshop though you may also want to employ a dedicated facilitator. A successful ideation workshop is a process that benefits from carefully shepherding a diverse group through divergence and convergence and a single ideation technique without expertise is unlikely to yield the results you want.
A knowledge of ideation techniques and prior experience of running or participating in an ideation workshop is also a massive benefit, though if you plan accordingly and follow the ideation session template above, do you should be fine. Ideation workshops such as the above can flow quite easily if your team is well prepared.
A successful ideation workshop can create incredible innovation, so be sure to properly resource your team, whether that’s with internal or external resources.
As per Board of Innovation:
Ideation is the process of forming ideas and concepts. In the corporate environment, “Ideation” defines the generation of new ideas and concepts to solve specific problems, either problems that your customers or clients are facing (thus creating business concepts for new products and services that your organization can provide them with), or problems that your organization is experiencing (thus resulting into improvements in the internal structure or processes).
In both these scenarios, you’ll need to gather the right set of minds from your organization and a good mix of facilitators to build awesome new ideas for your team to take action on.
This effective ideation workshop is a proven process to help a team create innovative ideas and solve business problems as a group.
