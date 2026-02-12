History Map Workshop





This workshop is best delivered when a team needs to reflect on past experiences, align on key lessons learned, and create a shared understanding of their journey. By visually mapping out shared experiences, participants gain clarity, alignment, and a renewed sense of purpose as they move forward together

It is especially valuable to provide historical context and inform future decisions before strategic planning, during team transitions, or after major organisational changes.

This session helps teams move forward with clarity, purpose, and a stronger sense of connection by fostering reflection and alignment.



