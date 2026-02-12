History Map Workshop
The History Map Workshop is designed to help teams reflect on key past events, milestones, and lessons learned—laying a strong foundation for future decision-making.
This highly interactive session is ideal for teams undergoing change, strategic planning, or onboarding new members who need to understand the organisation’s journey.
Objectives
- Build a shared understanding of past events and milestones.
- Identify key patterns and lessons to inform future decisions.
- Align team members through open discussion and reflection.
- Extract insights to guide strategic planning and growth.
- Foster a collaborative, learning-focused team culture.
Materials
Attachments
- Example History Chart.png
Instructions
This workshop is best delivered when a team needs to reflect on past experiences, align on key lessons learned, and create a shared understanding of their journey. By visually mapping out shared experiences, participants gain clarity, alignment, and a renewed sense of purpose as they move forward together
It is especially valuable to provide historical context and inform future decisions before strategic planning, during team transitions, or after major organisational changes.
This session helps teams move forward with clarity, purpose, and a stronger sense of connection by fostering reflection and alignment.
Who can facilitate it?
- Project Managers looking to align stakeholders and teams.
- Team Leaders seeking to improve team dynamics and collaboration.
- External Consultants specializing in team effectiveness.
- HR or Organizational Development professionals focusing on culture and performance.
Author
Lauren Green is a meeting facilitator, coach and trainer, as well as a visual notetaker. She is the owner and executive director of MeetingMakers, a close-knit team of experienced facilitators, trainers and meeting coaches who partner with clients to facilitate meetings with tangible outcomes and lasting impact. She believes facilitation should be a core competency for all professionals and is on a mission to make this a reality. She is recognized for her high energy and ability to fuel creativity and drive productivity in meetings, while also helping groups recognize and scale their collaboration strengths. Lauren earned a master’s degree in Organization Development and Knowledge Management from George Mason University, where she now teaches facilitation as an adjunct professor. Lauren is an International Coach Federation certified coach and an MBTI® and EQi (emotional intelligence) Practitioner. She is a certified LUMA Instructor, specializing in teaching design thinking workshops. Lauren is the host of the podcast This Meeting Sucks, on a mission to un-suck meetings and bring meeting skills to the masses, one episode at a time.More about author