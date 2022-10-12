GROW Retrospective

An effective retrospective format for tracking the team’s progress and keeping the team accountable for applying the defined action steps

Created by the Growit agile team

Grow retrospective cover
  • Time: 40-60 mins
  • Participants: up to 10
  • Difficulty: Low
  • Facilitators: 1 needed

Objectives

  • Effectively take track of the action steps while avoiding the common pitfalls of beginning each retrospective from scratch.
  • Bring awareness of the team to the concept of constant growth.
  • Invite the team to think of small doable improvements.
  • Motivate the team to be consistent and committed.
  • Effectively generate ideas and action steps, staying in the timebound.

When should this session be delivered?

Ideally, this session is delivered at the end of each sprint.

Who can facilitate it?

Facilitating this session does not require any special certification, however, it is highly useful if you have good coaching skills and deep understanding of scrum framework and Agile methodology.

About the company

Growit is a Belgrade-based company, with associates located in Europe and North America, serving many local and international clients.

We are a passionate team of 20 agile enthusiasts, promoting the Agile Way of Working and showing through our projects that Agile practices can be applied in different contexts, from startups to big corporations.

We truly believe that Agile methodology has many interesting qualities to offer, that can help individuals and organizations grow to their desired highs. Grow Retrospective is just one of the tools, form the reach toolbox that we create, use and customize for our clients.

If you are interested to hear more, feel free to contact us. Knowledge sharing, cocreation and creative challenges are our passion.

We are Growit – Committed. Bold. Truly Agile.

