Emotional culture is crucial to organisational performance. But most organisations and leaders underestimate the influence emotion has on their culture and leadership. The emotional culture of an organisation influences employee satisfaction, burnout, teamwork, and even hard measures such as financial performance and absenteeism.

But normally organisations focus solely on their cognitive culture, otherwise known as shared values and norms. However, the emotional culture of a team or organization – how people are feeling or should be feeling at work – is often overlooked or ignored all together. There is also a significant communication, understanding, and empathy gap in many workplaces which gets in the way of how we best work together.

Yet when companies identify the key emotional drivers of their employees not only does engagement increase and morale improve, productivity and employee retention increase. As a result, bottom-line profits go up.

So the Emotional Culture Deck & Emotional Culture Workshop offers an insanely simple and human way for a structured face-to-face conversation about workplace culture and feelings.

This workshop is designed to be a hands-on interactive way to map the emotional culture of a team. In this 2-3 hour workshop you’ll explore how people individually want to feel and not feel at work. Then work together to map how the team wants to feel and not feel as a collective (your team’s desired emotional culture). Throughout this workshop your people will discuss why they believe these feelings should be at the heart of your culture and the impact they will have on how people work together.

For more information about the research and inspiration behind The Emotional Culture Deck check out the Harvard Business Review article: Manage your Emotional Culture by Sigal Barsade and Mandy O’Neil.