Coaching Conversations Gym

This training "gym" is part of a series on empowering distributed leadership; it can be adapted to all kinds of groups but is ideal for small teams or cross-departmental management training.

Deliver this session when you've identified a need to strengthen interpersonal skills. It's an ideal intervention for both new managers seeking foundational coaching tools and experienced leaders aiming to refine their approach to people development.

The template is built around a good chunk of time dedicated to participants practicing 1:1 coaching conversations in pairs. To demonstrate and guide this, it’s important for the trainer to be familiar with coaching principles.