Coaching Conversations Gym
A hands-on training session in which leaders have the opportunity to hone their coaching skills, learning through practice and peer feedback.
The session covers different key topics for people in positions of leadership, particularly around how to align individual ambitions and interest to organizational priorities and practical objectives.
Objectives
- Practice effective coaching conversation techniques;
- Understand the principles of facilitative leadership;
- Discuss topics related to motivation, and alignment of personal and organizational goals;
- Improve coaching skills through practical exercises and feedback.
Materials
Attachments
- Brandon-Hall Group 2018 Effective Performance Research Summary.pdf
Instructions
This training "gym" is part of a series on empowering distributed leadership; it can be adapted to all kinds of groups but is ideal for small teams or cross-departmental management training.
Deliver this session when you've identified a need to strengthen interpersonal skills. It's an ideal intervention for both new managers seeking foundational coaching tools and experienced leaders aiming to refine their approach to people development.
The template is built around a good chunk of time dedicated to participants practicing 1:1 coaching conversations in pairs. To demonstrate and guide this, it’s important for the trainer to be familiar with coaching principles.
Background
Created by Guillem Daniel & Victor Lemus from Verbalima.
Verbalima is a training and facilitation consultancy partnering with leading organisations to transform the way people connect and collaborate.