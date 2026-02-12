Business Model Canvas Workshop
The Business Model Canvas (BMC) is a simple, visual tool that maps out the nine key areas that are essential to any project, initiative, or business. By thinking through and completing the nine sections of a BMC, early stage change-makers, like entrepreneurs and intrepreneurs, not only design their business model but also answer the fundamental questions any business must solve.
Objectives
- Work through and complete the Business Model Canvas template from Strategyzer
- Develop a strong understanding of the BMC, with space to discuss and explore each section as a group
- Present ideas and get feedback from the group
- Have a concrete idea of next steps for your completed business model
Materials
Attachments
- HO - The-Business-Model-Canvas.pdf
Instructions
The BMC enables people to temporarily separate themselves from their idea and adopt a bird’s eye view of how things will work, in practice.
While BMCs are extremely helpful to flesh out ideas at the earliest stages of development, they can also bring much value even when the project or business already exists.
By thinking through the nine essential areas of the BMC, aspiring entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs gain the traction to experiment and take progressive steps toward bringing their ideas to life.Who can facilitate the Business Model Canvas Workshop?
Facilitators and team leads are ideally positioned to run this Business Model Canvas workshop. If you have experience starting a business, developing a go to market strategy or are otherwise experienced in running or developing businesses, that can be a massive help!
You can run this workshop offline or online by using on online whiteboard and a virtual meeting space such as Zoom. We recommend bringing a co-facilitator or tech support to get the most from your session.
Author
At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.