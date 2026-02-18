Aligning Teams Workshop
When a new team starts work together, or any time alignment is lost, it's useful to remember what it feels like to have a shared purpose, clarify it, and work towards it together. This fun, dynamic workshop is all about that.
The Aligning Teams Workshop is a great starting point for any leadership program. The structure is clear and easy to follow, with a playful activity followed by a debrief and some practical theory to ground the concepts. Lastly, participants design their own personal and collective action plans.
The workshop itself helps build trust with the participants, and since we're talking about building trust in the workshop itself, it's a great way to see the tools in action.
Objectives
- Build trust and strengthen connections among participants.
- Define and align on a common shared purpose.
- Understand how purpose drives motivation and decision-making.
- Encourage effective collaboration dynamics within the team.
- Develop individual initiatives to support the shared purpose.
Materials
Instructions
This session is best delivered at the start of a leadership program or when forming new leadership teams. It’s designed to build trust and establish a shared purpose early on. This sets a strong foundation for future collaboration and helps leaders understand collective goals.
It’s also highly effective when teams need to improve how they work together or align around a common vision. If there are misalignments or a need to reinforce shared goals, this workshop helps address those. It strengthens team cohesion and drives them towards common success.
To learn about the theoretical background we recommend studying Daniel H. Pink’s book on motivation, Drive: The surprising truth about what motivates us.
Background
Created by Guillem Daniel & Victor Lemus from Verbalima.
Verbalima is a training and facilitation consultancy partnering with leading organisations to transform the way people connect and collaborate.