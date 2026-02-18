Aligning Teams Workshop

This session is best delivered at the start of a leadership program or when forming new leadership teams. It’s designed to build trust and establish a shared purpose early on. This sets a strong foundation for future collaboration and helps leaders understand collective goals.

It’s also highly effective when teams need to improve how they work together or align around a common vision. If there are misalignments or a need to reinforce shared goals, this workshop helps address those. It strengthens team cohesion and drives them towards common success.

To learn about the theoretical background we recommend studying Daniel H. Pink’s book on motivation, Drive: The surprising truth about what motivates us.