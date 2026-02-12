Webinar agenda template

Author

Robert is the co-founder of SessionLab, an online platform that helps people design and facilitate better meetings. Besides developing SessionLab, time to time he also facilitates various workshops and training sessions and particularly enjoys process design for large group workshops. He was trained as a facilitator and internal soft skills trainer by BEST, a European youth NGO, where he conducted soft skill training sessions, facilitated strategic meetings, and designed and delivered train-the-trainer programmes within the organisation. During his years as a business process consultant, he got familiar with facilitating operative and strategic business meetings and large group workshops.