4MAT agenda template
4MAT agenda template
623
This is a session template for designing a lesson or training session according to the 4MAT Learning Styles theory. It is based on the book: Teaching Around the 4MAT Cycle (Designing Instruction for Diverse Learners with Diverse Learning Styles) Further references: - About Learning (https://aboutlearning.com)
Duration: 225m +
Participants: Any
View Template
Use Template
Author
At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.
More about author