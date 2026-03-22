Zoom Cuckoo

Have everyone be in gallery view on Zoom with cameras on. Everyone starts out of view of their camera.

Everyone plays at the same time. Each person decides on their own when they will come on screen. When you come on screen you say "Cuckoo! Cuckoo! Cuckoo!" etc The rule is you're allowed to stay in view for up to 10 seconds. Then you must leave. You can leave earlier too. The group's goal is to have no more than a certain number of people at the same time.

A way to start - Start with goal of one person on screen at a time. Then progress to 2 people, 3 people, etc.

Recommended ratio - up to 20% of people on screen at the same time. For example, if you have a group of 20 people, tell the group that the goal is to have 4 people on screen at the same time).

This game is always silly with the fun of jumping into view and saying Cuckoo! Cuckoo! Cuckoo! The tendency will be for many of people to jump on at once, then everyone jumps out. Over time the group develops their give and take.



Variations: The group may develop their own variations with bringing objects onto screen, coming in from different angles, etc.