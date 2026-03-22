Zoom Cuckoo
Goal
The purpose of the game is to pay attention to each other, have fun, build on each other's offers, and succeed as a group. The goal of the activity is to have a certain number of people on screen at the same time. The whole group play simultaneously on Zoom.
Materials
Instructions
Have everyone be in gallery view on Zoom with cameras on. Everyone starts out of view of their camera.
Everyone plays at the same time. Each person decides on their own when they will come on screen. When you come on screen you say "Cuckoo! Cuckoo! Cuckoo!" etc The rule is you're allowed to stay in view for up to 10 seconds. Then you must leave. You can leave earlier too. The group's goal is to have no more than a certain number of people at the same time.
A way to start - Start with goal of one person on screen at a time. Then progress to 2 people, 3 people, etc.
Recommended ratio - up to 20% of people on screen at the same time. For example, if you have a group of 20 people, tell the group that the goal is to have 4 people on screen at the same time).
This game is always silly with the fun of jumping into view and saying Cuckoo! Cuckoo! Cuckoo! The tendency will be for many of people to jump on at once, then everyone jumps out. Over time the group develops their give and take.
Variations: The group may develop their own variations with bringing objects onto screen, coming in from different angles, etc.
Background
About this activity: Taught to me by Bård Brænde, at the 2022 Applied Improvisation Network Conference. Original creator(s) unknown to us (Bård is convinced he learned from me but I have no memory of this. Who knows; 2020-2021 was a busy time in AIN co-inventing many games together).
About me: I am the owner of Erica Marx Coaching, a team coaching company based in Ithaca, NY. We take a relationship systems approach to creating cultures of collaboration in organizations. We offer retreats, workshops, trainings, keynotes, executive & team coaching, and longer-term engagements with organizations.
We specialize in times of transition, supporting teams through mergers, conflict, expansion, and strategic planning.
https://www.ericamarxcoaching.com/
Author
I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.More about author