Multiplication Exercise

DESCRIPTION

This activity involves participants pairing up to chat briefly with another participant. Then the pair finds another pair and chats briefly. The pairs re-partner and create another foursome. The first two interactions are getting-to-know-you conversations and the third interaction is focused on past and future work in the related field. Participants get to know 5 other participants in a structured networking activity.

SCRIPT

FIRST PAIR

“We’re going to get started with an activity where you’ll get to meet with 5 other participants. We’ve heard time and time again in past workshops that the networking opportunities are one of the biggest benefits of attending. In just a moment I’d like you to choose a partner – someone you don’t know or isn’t in your table group. You’ll have about 6 minutes together. Introduce yourselves. Who are you and what is your job? Find out what prompted both of you to attend this event. What are you hoping to learn? See how much you can learn about each other – and remember what your partner tells you because you’ll need that information later in this activity. When you are prompted (either by demonstrating your bell or flipping the lights), you’ll know that it’s time to give me your attention again. So, now get a partner, and start learning about each other.”

Pause for 6 or 7 minutes. Notice the energy to decide when people are ready for the next part of the activity. Signal that it’s time for them to give you their attention.

FIRST FOURSOME:

“Let me have your attention please. If I’m interrupting something good, be sure to get back to your partner later. Now I’d like you and your partner to go together and find another twosome to group with – so you and your partner get with 2 others and become a foursome. Then listen for further instructions."

After people are in groups of 4, get their attention again and give these directions. “In this foursome, I’d like each of you to introduce the partner you just talked with to the others in your foursome. Give your new partners highlights of what you learned about your partner. You’ll each have about 2 minutes to do that. After each person takes a turn to introduce their former partner to the other 3, you’ll probably have a little more time to talk together and see where the conversation takes you."

Pause about 10 minutes while attendees complete that activity. Then signal that it’s time for them to give you their attention.

SECOND FOURSOME:

“Now I’d like you to make a new partnership with a person in your foursome who was not your 1st partner. I’d like you and your new partner to walk around the room and make a new foursome by grouping with two other people. If their hands are up, you’ll know they are looking for partners, too. Once you get into a new foursome, listen for more instructions."

Be prepared to help people get into new groups of four.

“O.K. Thanks for doing that. Give me your attention so I can tell you what I’d like each new foursome to do. I’d like each of you to take a turn to tell people in your group 2 things: 1. First, tell your partners one thing about any [related topic] work that you’ve been involved with. 2. Second, tell your partners one thing about something you are planning or looking forward to. So each of you will have 2 minutes to tell one thing about your past efforts and one thing about your future interests in [related topic]. You’ll have a total of about 8 minutes for this activity. I will flash the lights at 1:30 so each person knows when to wrap it up."

Set your timer for 10 minutes. If energy is still high or you see that not everyone in the groups of 4 has had a turn, you might say, “You have about 2 more minutes so make sure everyone in your group gets a turn.” Signal it’s time to stop.

CLOSING

"Say ‘Thanks’ to your partners and let’s find our seats again and talk as a whole group.”

Pause. You may have to repeat the invitation to return to the big group. Bring people back to the large group gently.

After everyone is back together, thank them for their participation. If they have trouble leaving their foursomes, that’s the sign that good conversations were going on – that you’ve created a rich networking environment!





