Hype Man
Hype Man
Hype Man
Duration: Any
Participants: Any
Facilitators: 1 +
Difficulty: Low
by Kirsten AndersonforPersonal
Goal
Confidence and having each other's backs
Instructions
How to Play
- Form Groups of Three:
Have players get into groups of three. Each person will rotate through three roles: the Spokesperson, the Front Person, and the Hype Man.
- Assign Roles:
In each group, decide who will start as:
- Spokesperson: The energetic interviewer.
- Front Person: The rockstar being interviewed.
- Hype Man: The excitable voice who amplifies everything the Front Person says.
- Set the Scene:
Begin with an introduction to set the tone. Tell the group:
- “Back in the day, the legendary rap group Public Enemy had a lead MC, Chuck D, and the ultimate hype man, Flavor Flav. Whatever Chuck D said, Flavor Flav turned it up to 11. That’s what we’re doing today—but YOU are the star.”
- Start the Interview (30 seconds per round):
- The Spokesperson asks the Front Person the same rapid-fire question repeatedly:
“What do you like about yourself?”
- The Front Person, playing it ultra cool like a celebrity at Coachella, gives a short, confident answer each time (e.g., “I love my new shoes,” “I’m excited about my classes,” etc.).
- The Hype Man takes each of those answers and blows them up with over-the-top praise, energy, and enthusiasm. For example:
- The Spokesperson asks the Front Person the same rapid-fire question repeatedly:
- Front Person: “I got a new haircut.”
- Hype Man: “YO! This haircut is next-level! Movie-star status! Paparazzi already following!”
- Rotate Roles:
After 30 seconds, blow a whistle or call “switch!” and have players rotate roles.
- Repeat Twice More:
Keep the energy building across all three rounds. Encourage each Hype Man to go bigger than the last.
- Final Round Challenge:
After everyone’s had a turn in each role, give one final mission to the Hype Men:
- “Now, don’t just hype your person—spread the word. Brag about them to the other groups! Let the whole room know how awesome they are!”
- Music Option:
You can crank up an energetic track (e.g., pump-up hip hop, dance, or sports anthem) to turn the vibe up even more.
Variations
Freestyle Hype: Instead of rotating, assign one Hype Man to hype everyone in the group as each person answers.
Silent Front Person: Have the Front Person mime their answer, and the Hype Man must interpret and hype it up.
Group Hype Battle: Have each trio nominate their top Hype Man and do a hype-off for the whole room.
Themed Rounds: Restrict responses to school, sports, fashion, future dreams, or any category relevant to your group.
Attachments
- Chuck_D_and_Flavor_Flav_of_Public_Enemy.jpg
Background
Hype Man was created by veteran Playfair facilitator Sean Moran who needed a game that could connect athletes and academics during college orientation events. Inspired by the dynamic between Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, this game was born to build confidence, laughter, and community across diverse student groups. ImprovGames.com
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