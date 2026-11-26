Variations

Freestyle Hype: Instead of rotating, assign one Hype Man to hype everyone in the group as each person answers.

Silent Front Person: Have the Front Person mime their answer, and the Hype Man must interpret and hype it up.

Group Hype Battle: Have each trio nominate their top Hype Man and do a hype-off for the whole room.

Themed Rounds: Restrict responses to school, sports, fashion, future dreams, or any category relevant to your group.