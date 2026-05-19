Wonderful Circle

simple activity for closing a group session (or other uses)

Duration: Any
Participants: Any
Erica MarxErica Marx Coaching
by forErica Marx Coaching

Goal

people have an opportunity to share

everyone feels complete 

Instructions


  1. Form a Tight Circle

    • Everyone stands closely together, with their shoulders touching / nearly touching.

  2. Start Shuffling

    • The group begins taking small, quick, unsynchronized shuffle steps to the right, like a lively foot-applause. The movement is light and fun, not rigid or in unison.

  3. Offering a Takeaway

    • At any moment, anyone in the group can speak up to share a takeaway from the session.
    • While they are talking, the group pauses all movement to listen attentively.

  4. Change Direction

    • As soon as the person finishes speaking, the group resumes shuffle steps in the opposite direction.

  5. "Are We Done?"

    • At any point, anyone can ask, "Are we done?"
    • If someone responds with "No!", the group continues shuffling, switching direction whenever a new takeaway is shared.
    • If someone responds with "Yes!", the activity concludes.

Background

Wonderful Circle was developed by Matt Weinstein and published in Playfair: Everybody's Guide to Noncompetitive Play by Matt Weinstein (1980). See more of Playfair's work here - https://playfair.com/

Author

Erica Marx
Erica Marx
Leadership Coach | Build relationships and expand your team's collaborative capacity
I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.
ericamarxcoaching.com/
linkedin.com/in/ericamarxcoaching/
facebook.com/ericamarxcoaching
More about author

0 Ratings 

No ratings yet.

0 Comments

Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.