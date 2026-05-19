Wonderful Circle
Wonderful Circle
simple activity for closing a group session (or other uses)
Duration: Any
Participants: Any
by Erica MarxforErica Marx Coaching
Goal
people have an opportunity to share
everyone feels complete
Instructions
Form a Tight Circle
- Everyone stands closely together, with their shoulders touching / nearly touching.
- Everyone stands closely together, with their shoulders touching / nearly touching.
Start Shuffling
- The group begins taking small, quick, unsynchronized shuffle steps to the right, like a lively foot-applause. The movement is light and fun, not rigid or in unison.
- The group begins taking small, quick, unsynchronized shuffle steps to the right, like a lively foot-applause. The movement is light and fun, not rigid or in unison.
Offering a Takeaway
- At any moment, anyone in the group can speak up to share a takeaway from the session.
- While they are talking, the group pauses all movement to listen attentively.
Change Direction
- As soon as the person finishes speaking, the group resumes shuffle steps in the opposite direction.
- As soon as the person finishes speaking, the group resumes shuffle steps in the opposite direction.
"Are We Done?"
- At any point, anyone can ask, "Are we done?"
- If someone responds with "No!", the group continues shuffling, switching direction whenever a new takeaway is shared.
- If someone responds with "Yes!", the activity concludes.
Background
Wonderful Circle was developed by Matt Weinstein and published in Playfair: Everybody's Guide to Noncompetitive Play by Matt Weinstein (1980). See more of Playfair's work here - https://playfair.com/
Author
I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.More about author
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