Whose story is it?
by James Smart for Personal.
A fun and interactive storytelling game that helps team members learn more about each other by guessing which colleague’s experience matches each story.
Goal
Strengthen team bonds and create personal connections with storytelling and sharing.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Collect Stories
- At the start of the session, ask each participant to write a very short, true story about themselves on a piece of paper and then fold them up. Facilitators will then collect all the stories in a hat.
- Stories should be interesting, surprising, or unique but not reveal who they are (e.g., "I once got lost in a foreign country with no phone" or "I accidentally met a famous celebrity in an elevator").
- Ensure submissions remain anonymous to maintain the mystery.
Step 2: Compile the Stories
- The facilitator compiles all the stories into a list or slide deck, keeping them anonymous.
- If playing virtually, stories can be displayed one at a time on a shared screen.
Step 3: Guessing Rounds
- The facilitator reads out one story at a time.
- Participants take turns guessing which colleague the story belongs to.
- If played in teams, they discuss and submit their guesses collectively.
Step 4: Reveal & Discuss
- Once a few guesses have been made, the real storyteller reveals themselves.
- The person behind the story shares a little more context or fun details about their experience.
- The game continues until all stories have been revealed.
Step 5: Wrap-Up & Reflection
- Reflect on what was learned:
- Which stories were the most surprising or interesting?
- Did anyone discover unexpected commonalities?
- How can these insights improve our storytelling abilities?
Tips for running this activity in a virtual setting
- In a virtual session, it can be more effective for everyone in the group to submit before the session with a Google Form or similar. The facilitator then compiles all the stories into a list or slide deck, keeping them anonymous.
- During the game, stories can be displayed one at a time on a shared screen.
- With especially large groups, you might ask participants to discuss their guesses in chat.
Variations
- This can be a fun game to use in various settings by having group members write the story or statement from the perspective of a fictional character or a celebrity. In such cases, have people reveal why they chose the character
- Another good variation is to use this as a celebration or event debrief by having people write their favourite moment from the event or most memorable learning on a piece of paper. Players still guess who wrote the story and after that's been revealed, have the person say why that moment or learning will stick with them.
- In most cases, its nice to keep track of who made the most correct guesses or who went under the radar and to give points accordingly.
- At the start of a workshop on storytelling or presentation stills, I especially like to ask people to say which story was most memorable and then think about why. This can be a great way to start deeper discussion on what makes stories effective or memorable.
