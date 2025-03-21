Two Wins and One Wish
Unlike the traditional game of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," which can often turn into a competition, this activity focuses on building trust and connection. By sharing their achievements and aspirations, participants have the opportunity to get to know each other better and offer support. The goal is to create a supportive environment where everyone feels comfortable sharing and receiving feedback.
Goal
A fun and structured activity for small groups to share their accomplishments and goals, with a focus on support and connection.
Instructions
1. Invite everyone to write down two recent accomplishments (wins) from the last year and one goal they hope to achieve in the next year (wish).
These achievements can relate to their career, personal milestones, or even fun challenges they have set for themselves. I recommend giving everyone 3-5 minutes to complete this task at the beginning so that they can fully engage in listening to others’ shares.
2. Divide people into groups of three, preferably with individuals who don’t know each other well. One by one, they will share their accomplishments and aspirations, all expressed in the past tense, making it unclear what has not yet happened. For example:
“I made it through a full week without hitting snooze on my alarm.”
“I planted some vegetables on my balcony and made a delicious salad yesterday!”
“I’ve read 20 books last year.”
4. After everyone has shared, invite the groups to collaborate and find ways to support each other in order to achieve these wishes.
FACILITATOR TIPS
- Having examples on hand can be helpful when it comes to activities like this. Consider taking the time to come up with your own answers as examples. This is a great chance to build connections and trust with your participants as the facilitator. I recommend making sure they are not too impressive but rather mediocre so it’s less competitive for the group.
Make sure that everyone has enough time to write down their three facts. If you regularly work with your group, you can even introduce the activity at the end of a previous session or in an email and ask them to come prepared with their list.
Some great debrief questions to ask in the end are,
“What themes showed up in the things that people wished for?” This helps strangers connect over the things they have in common.
“If you could help one person in this group achieve their ‘wish,’ who would it be and how?” This encourages active support and follow-up beyond the activity.
“What’s one small step you can take toward your own wish?” This helps participants turn reflection into action.
Background
There are so many reasons why I don't like "Two Truths & One Lie" which I wrote about in detail here: https://www.jankeck.com/best-icebreakers-alternatives-1/
