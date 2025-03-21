Two Wins and One Wish

1. Invite everyone to write down two recent accomplishments (wins) from the last year and one goal they hope to achieve in the next year (wish).



These achievements can relate to their career, personal milestones, or even fun challenges they have set for themselves. I recommend giving everyone 3-5 minutes to complete this task at the beginning so that they can fully engage in listening to others’ shares.





2. Divide people into groups of three, preferably with individuals who don’t know each other well. One by one, they will share their accomplishments and aspirations, all expressed in the past tense, making it unclear what has not yet happened. For example:

“I made it through a full week without hitting snooze on my alarm.”

“I planted some vegetables on my balcony and made a delicious salad yesterday!”

“I’ve read 20 books last year.”

3. The other participants can try to guess which one is the “wish,” although guessing correctly does not award points. After revealing the correct answer, allow at least 5 minutes per person for others to ask questions about any of the facts shared.





4. After everyone has shared, invite the groups to collaborate and find ways to support each other in order to achieve these wishes.





FACILITATOR TIPS

Having examples on hand can be helpful when it comes to activities like this. Consider taking the time to come up with your own answers as examples. This is a great chance to build connections and trust with your participants as the facilitator. I recommend making sure they are not too impressive but rather mediocre so it’s less competitive for the group.