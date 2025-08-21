Facilitator: Identify a priming question for the participants to answer. Consider using 6 Words to get the participants to think at the core of their ideas.

Self: THINK about the question. This engages individual thinking. WRITE down as many ideas as you can. Do not self-censor. Continue to write and revise to develop and refine your ideas. Transferring thoughts by writing them down forces the mind to engage in slow thinking and reflection of your thoughts.

Group: Identify a GTM tool for the group to share each other’s ideas in a methodical manner. SHARE your ideas in a pair or within a small group.

Example

1. Before utilizing the tool, the facilitator is responsible for developing a priming question for the group to answer. The question needs to target key concepts of what the group is focusing on – demonstrating understanding, solving problems, building knowledge, examining information, or making recommendations.

2. STATE: Clearly state the question - “What are the key issues or challenges within your organization?” Provide a specific amount of time to the group - “THINK for 5 minutes…”

3. ELABORATE: “Keep an open mind and withhold judgment. WRITE down your ideas.”

4. SELECT: Facilitator should select the appropriate GTM tool (Circle of Voices, 1-2-4-Whole Group, Circular Response, etc.) that supports the outcome they are trying to create. “We will SHARE our ideas with a Circle of Voices.”

5. VARIATION: Facilitator can interchange Think-Write-Share with Think-Draw-Share. If you are trying to get participants to visualize the desired end state or complex ideas, drawing a diagram, model, or illustration can clarify ideas the participants are not able to express in words.