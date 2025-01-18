The Six Thinking Hats

Blue Hat:

Thinking about and managing the thinking process

The blue hat is the control hat. It is used for thinking about thinking. The blue hat sets the agenda, focus and sequence of hats, ensures the guidelines are observed and asks for summaries, conclusions, decisions and plans action.

Green Hat:

Generating ideas

The green hat is for creative thinking and generating new ideas, alternatives, possibilities and new concepts.

Red Hat:

Intuition and feelings

The red hat is about feelings, intuitions and instincts. The red hat invites feelings without justification.

Yellow Hat:

Benefits and values

The yellow hat is for a positive view of things. It looks for the benefits and values.

Black or Grey Hat:

Caution

The black or grey hat identifies risk. It is used for critical judgment and must give the logical reasons for concerns. It is one of the most powerful hats.

White Hat:

Information

The white hat is all about information. What information you have, what information you need and where to get it.

Important points to note