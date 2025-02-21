Team Decision Matrix
Goal
Instructions
You can use these decision models to create a Team Decision Matrix.
A traditional Delegation Board (#Delegation Poker), with the seven levels, can’t be used in a team with no managers. When a manager has delegated everything to level 5, 6, or 7. It is time to create the Team Decision Matrix.
- Decide first on the Key Decision Areas
- Get yourself a set of Team Decision Cards
- Decide which team decision approach you would like to use. Keep the card to yourself
- On the count of three, everyone shows the card
Last but not least:
Discuss the differences, and decide on the final Team Decision approach for this Key Decision Area
Background
Let’s assume you implemented a Delegation Board in your organization. Everyone is happy, the manager, the team, you. The team is empowered and the manager feels empowered.
However, you feel something is wrong with the team. Discussions are a bit more emotional, decisions take longer, and sometimes one team member says the team decided A and another team member says it decided B.
Empowering a team is great and when using the delegation levels 5, 6 and 7, it is up to the team to make the decisions. However, no one told the team how to make decisions. Should they always vote like a democracy? Is it ok when just one person makes a decision?
Management 3.0 now has a tool to help you: The Team Decision Matrix, a natural next step after implementing a Delegation Board.
The Team Decision Matrix helps you and your team know when to use which decision method. It helps determine if you have to consult the team or just decide yourself and furthermore, if the decision has to be agreed upon by the whole team or not.
