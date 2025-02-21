Let’s assume you implemented a Delegation Board in your organization. Everyone is happy, the manager, the team, you. The team is empowered and the manager feels empowered.

However, you feel something is wrong with the team. Discussions are a bit more emotional, decisions take longer, and sometimes one team member says the team decided A and another team member says it decided B.

Empowering a team is great and when using the delegation levels 5, 6 and 7, it is up to the team to make the decisions. However, no one told the team how to make decisions. Should they always vote like a democracy? Is it ok when just one person makes a decision?

Management 3.0 now has a tool to help you: The Team Decision Matrix, a natural next step after implementing a Delegation Board.

The Team Decision Matrix helps you and your team know when to use which decision method. It helps determine if you have to consult the team or just decide yourself and furthermore, if the decision has to be agreed upon by the whole team or not.





https://management30.com/practice/team-decision-matrix/#explanation