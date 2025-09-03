Standogram

Ask the participants to position themselves in the space in relation to each other and to the question. Define the scale. Examples:

∙ My excitement today... (big – small)

∙ How long have I been in the company?

∙ I am more thinking/more intuitive

∙ I believe we will make it! (0 - 100%)

On two scales simultaneously:

X = I lead people-oriented

Y = I lead task-oriented

When everyone has found their relative position, ask a few participants why they are standing there. Adding up some numbers, e.g. years of experience, helps the group to appreciate each other.