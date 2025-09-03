Standogram
Fast and very visual way of making positions clear. Creates connections and helps to understand and to accept diversity.
Goal
Visualise position towards a topic with physical movement of participants.
Instructions
Ask the participants to position themselves in the space in relation to each other and to the question. Define the scale. Examples:
∙ My excitement today... (big – small)
∙ How long have I been in the company?
∙ I am more thinking/more intuitive
∙ I believe we will make it! (0 - 100%)
On two scales simultaneously:
X = I lead people-oriented
Y = I lead task-oriented
When everyone has found their relative position, ask a few participants why they are standing there. Adding up some numbers, e.g. years of experience, helps the group to appreciate each other.
Attachments
- 4 - Standogram.png
Background
This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/