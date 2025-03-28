Rock paper siscors evolution
A Group Rock papaer siscors evolution game
Goal
The goal of Evolve to Seagulls is for all players to evolve from sparrows to eagles by winning rock-paper-scissors battles against others at the same evolutionary stage, using unique bird motions to mark their progress, until everyone achieves eagle status.
Instructions
1.Setup the players:
- All players begin as Sparrows. The sparrow motion is to tuck arms next to the sides and flap only the hands like wings.
- Each sparrow finds another sparrow to “battle” by playing rock-paper-scissors.
The winner evolves to a Chicken; the loser remains a sparrow and seeks another sparrow to battle until they win and evolve.
Chicken stage:
Chickens change their motion: tuck fists under arms and flap elbows (like the chicken dance).
Chickens find another chicken to battle via rock-paper-scissors.
The winner evolves to a Seagull; the loser stays a chicken and searches for another chicken to battle until they win.
Seagull stage:
Seagulls change their motion: spread arms wide like giant wings and flap them up and down.
Seagulls find another seagull to battle with rock-paper-scissors.
The winner evolves to an Eagle; the loser remains a seagull and continues battling other seagulls.
Eagle stage:
Eagles maintain the seagull motion (arms wide, flapping) and circle the group, flying around the remaining players until everyone evolves.
Superman stage
Superman maintain one arm raissd straight above the head, flying around the remaining players until everyone evolves.
Finishing the game:
If unpaired players remain at any stage (e.g., an odd number of sparrows), they can battle each other or the teacher to ensure everyone progresses.
The game continues until all players become eagles, with the last player potentially battling the teacher to reach eagle status.
Background
Evolve to Seagulls is a rock-paper-scissors game with a twist, transforming the classic hand game into a dynamic, role-playing adventure of bird evolution. Players begin as humble sparrows and, through a series of rock-paper-scissors battles, climb the avian hierarchy to become mighty eagles. Likely born in classrooms or playgrounds, this game blends the universal appeal of rock-paper-scissors—a timeless decision-making tool rooted in ancient hand games—with physical comedy and imaginative play. Each stage introduces a new bird motion, from flapping hands to soaring wings, making every rock-paper-scissors win a step toward victory and a chance to strut like a chicken or glide like a seagull. It’s a lighthearted way to teach competition, resilience, and progression, perfect for groups eager to move, laugh, and evolve together.
Comments (0)