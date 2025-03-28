Rock paper siscors evolution

Evolve to Seagulls is a rock-paper-scissors game with a twist, transforming the classic hand game into a dynamic, role-playing adventure of bird evolution. Players begin as humble sparrows and, through a series of rock-paper-scissors battles, climb the avian hierarchy to become mighty eagles. Likely born in classrooms or playgrounds, this game blends the universal appeal of rock-paper-scissors—a timeless decision-making tool rooted in ancient hand games—with physical comedy and imaginative play. Each stage introduces a new bird motion, from flapping hands to soaring wings, making every rock-paper-scissors win a step toward victory and a chance to strut like a chicken or glide like a seagull. It’s a lighthearted way to teach competition, resilience, and progression, perfect for groups eager to move, laugh, and evolve together.