Didzis Krogzems

Rock paper siscors evolution

by for .  
#rock-paper-siscors
5 - 20 Low

  • A Group Rock papaer siscors evolution game

1Share

Goal

The goal of Evolve to Seagulls is for all players to evolve from sparrows to eagles by winning rock-paper-scissors battles against others at the same evolutionary stage, using unique bird motions to mark their progress, until everyone achieves eagle status.

Instructions

1.Setup the players:

  • All players begin as Sparrows. The sparrow motion is to tuck arms next to the sides and flap only the hands like wings.

Sparrow stage:

  • Each sparrow finds another sparrow to “battle” by playing rock-paper-scissors.

  • The winner evolves to a Chicken; the loser remains a sparrow and seeks another sparrow to battle until they win and evolve.

Chicken stage:

  • Chickens change their motion: tuck fists under arms and flap elbows (like the chicken dance).

  • Chickens find another chicken to battle via rock-paper-scissors.

  • The winner evolves to a Seagull; the loser stays a chicken and searches for another chicken to battle until they win.

Seagull stage:

  • Seagulls change their motion: spread arms wide like giant wings and flap them up and down.

  • Seagulls find another seagull to battle with rock-paper-scissors.

  • The winner evolves to an Eagle; the loser remains a seagull and continues battling other seagulls.

Eagle stage:

  • Eagles maintain the seagull motion (arms wide, flapping) and circle the group, flying around the remaining players until everyone evolves.

Superman stage

  • Superman maintain one arm raissd straight above the head, flying around the remaining players until everyone evolves.

  • Finishing the game:

  • If unpaired players remain at any stage (e.g., an odd number of sparrows), they can battle each other or the teacher to ensure everyone progresses.

  • The game continues until all players become eagles, with the last player potentially battling the teacher to reach eagle status.

Background

Evolve to Seagulls is a rock-paper-scissors game with a twist, transforming the classic hand game into a dynamic, role-playing adventure of bird evolution. Players begin as humble sparrows and, through a series of rock-paper-scissors battles, climb the avian hierarchy to become mighty eagles. Likely born in classrooms or playgrounds, this game blends the universal appeal of rock-paper-scissors—a timeless decision-making tool rooted in ancient hand games—with physical comedy and imaginative play. Each stage introduces a new bird motion, from flapping hands to soaring wings, making every rock-paper-scissors win a step toward victory and a chance to strut like a chicken or glide like a seagull. It’s a lighthearted way to teach competition, resilience, and progression, perfect for groups eager to move, laugh, and evolve together.

Comments (0) 

Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.