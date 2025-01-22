Office Trivia Challenge

Step 1. Prepare Trivia Questions

Before the session, create a list of 15–20 trivia questions related to the workplace. Questions can include:

Fun facts about the company’s history (e.g., “What year was our company founded?”) or recent statistics. At SessionLab, we often have an end-of-year office trivia session which incorporates KPIs data alongside fun questions.

Employee-related trivia (e.g., “Who has worked here the longest?”)

Office quirks (e.g., “What is the most popular snack in the breakroom?”)

Industry-specific knowledge (e.g., “What is the official name of our flagship product?”)

We recommend throwing in a few general knowledge questions based on world events to keep things fresh and light.

Alternatively, use a site such as trivianerd to grab a bunch of questions quickly and run a session without setup.

Step 2. Setup

Split the participants into small teams of 3–5 members. Each team should come up with a creative team name.

Explain the Rules

The facilitator will ask one trivia question at a time.

Teams discuss the answer and write it down within 30 seconds.

When time’s up, teams reveal their answers simultaneously.

Correct answers earn 1 point.

Step 3. Play the game!

The facilitator reads out each question, allowing time for discussion. After all questions are asked, tally the scores.

In case of a tie, use a bonus question as a tiebreaker.

Step 4. Celebrate the Winners

Announce the winning team and award a fun prize (optional).

Conclude with a reflection: What was the most surprising fact learned?

Facilitation tips

Select employee details carefully and with everyone's feelings in mind. Singling out employees for number of sick days taken is not a good idea! Keep any kind of personal trivia questions light and gentle.

If possible, use slides with your questions or a virtual engagement tool such as Mentimeter - this can save time on repeating a question if folks didn't hear it!

Try to include a couple of questions that each team is likely to be able to answer easily ie: include some product team focused questions, some that your sales team will know and some for your marketing team will be best positioned to answer.

Be sure to throw in some difficult questions that will stump teams. The discussions and friendly competition these encourage is a key aspect of why this activity works.

Tips for running Office Trivia with a virtual team

For remote teams, office trivia can be just as fun and engaging with a few adaptations:

Tools & Setup: