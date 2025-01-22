Office Trivia Challenge
A fun and engaging team-building game that tests employees' knowledge about their workplace while encouraging collaboration and friendly competition.
Goal
Build company culture by reviewing key company information in a quiz-like trivia game. Have fun as a team and encourage friendly competition in a low-stakes environment.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1. Prepare Trivia Questions
Before the session, create a list of 15–20 trivia questions related to the workplace. Questions can include:
- Fun facts about the company’s history (e.g., “What year was our company founded?”) or recent statistics. At SessionLab, we often have an end-of-year office trivia session which incorporates KPIs data alongside fun questions.
- Employee-related trivia (e.g., “Who has worked here the longest?”)
- Office quirks (e.g., “What is the most popular snack in the breakroom?”)
- Industry-specific knowledge (e.g., “What is the official name of our flagship product?”)
- We recommend throwing in a few general knowledge questions based on world events to keep things fresh and light.
Alternatively, use a site such as trivianerd to grab a bunch of questions quickly and run a session without setup.
Step 2. Setup
Split the participants into small teams of 3–5 members. Each team should come up with a creative team name.
Explain the Rules
- The facilitator will ask one trivia question at a time.
- Teams discuss the answer and write it down within 30 seconds.
- When time’s up, teams reveal their answers simultaneously.
- Correct answers earn 1 point.
Step 3. Play the game!
- The facilitator reads out each question, allowing time for discussion.
- After all questions are asked, tally the scores.
- In case of a tie, use a bonus question as a tiebreaker.
Step 4. Celebrate the Winners
- Announce the winning team and award a fun prize (optional).
- Conclude with a reflection: What was the most surprising fact learned?
Facilitation tips
- Select employee details carefully and with everyone's feelings in mind. Singling out employees for number of sick days taken is not a good idea! Keep any kind of personal trivia questions light and gentle.
- If possible, use slides with your questions or a virtual engagement tool such as Mentimeter - this can save time on repeating a question if folks didn't hear it!
- Try to include a couple of questions that each team is likely to be able to answer easily ie: include some product team focused questions, some that your sales team will know and some for your marketing team will be best positioned to answer.
- Be sure to throw in some difficult questions that will stump teams. The discussions and friendly competition these encourage is a key aspect of why this activity works.
Tips for running Office Trivia with a virtual team
For remote teams, office trivia can be just as fun and engaging with a few adaptations:
Tools & Setup:
- Use a video conferencing platform (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet).
- Use a polling tool or chatbox for answer submissions (e.g., Kahoot, Slido, Google Forms).
- Break teams into separate virtual breakout rooms for discussion or use a spatial video chat solution so that each team can hear the facilitator but not the other teams.
