Icebreaker: Original
Ask participants to create or come up with a ice-breaker question. The icebreaker question must not be a cliché question and or commonly used.
Goal
The ice breaker is intended to encourage creative thinking and help participants to to become comfortable communicating, sharing and relaxed in a group setting.
Materials
Instructions
This icebreaker can be useful in any group size.
Group is encouraged to sit/stand in a circle or at a meeting table.
- Ask participants to write down a ice breaker question.
- Ask participants that the question provided must be unique and must NOT be a cliché or commonly used icebreaker, to embrace creativity and interest.
- Ask participants, once done writing, to not share or read aloud what was written down.
- Instruct participants to fold the sticky note horizontally, once done writing.
- Ask for all folded sticky notes to be placed on the whiteboard.
- NOTE: Facilitator also participates to encourage trust and teamwork.
- Facilitator then mixes up sticky notes on white board.
- Instruct each participant to acquire one sticky note.
- NOTE: If a participant receives their own written sticky note, ask them to swap sticky notes by placing back on whiteboard and/or swap with their neighbor.
- Instruct participants to go around the circle and read aloud and answer their icebreaker question to the group.
- Repeat until all participants have successfully completed reading and responding to their acquired Ice break sticky note.
Background
This Icebreaker activity takes after the original icebreaker method of one ice breaker question with everyone answering to the same question.
It gives participants a chance to be more involved in the creation process and interest in learning about each participant without the expectation of hearing the same old cliché questions. It encourages creativity and keeps participants engaged.
Comments (0)