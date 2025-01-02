Emoji Holiday Song Game
This activity is a perfect holiday-themed icebreaker or energizer that combines creativity, quick thinking, and festive cheer. It encourages engagement, collaboration, and lighthearted fun, making it ideal for team-building, holiday parties, or virtual gatherings. By using emojis, it taps into visual problem-solving skills while keeping the atmosphere playful and inclusive.
Goal
To create a fun and interactive activity that builds energy, fosters connection, and sparks laughter through a holiday-themed song guessing game.
Materials
Instructions
- Explain that participants will see a series of emojis that represent the title of a popular holiday song. Their goal is to guess the song title as quickly as possible.
- Share each emoji sequence one at a time (virtual), give everyone/each team a list of the emoji sequence on paper (in-person)
- Participants can shout out the answers or write them down, depending on the group size and setting. You can: award points for correct guesses; play in teams or individually.
- Once you go through the correct answers, end the game by celebrating everyone's participation and holiday spirit!
Background
This activity was inspired by the need to create virtual games during the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual way for people to connect and have fun when in-person gatherings were limited. It allowed family and friends to share laughs, bond over holiday traditions, and maintain a sense of togetherness in challenging times. This activity remains a fun way to bring people together, whether virtually or in person.
There are many more- some are much harder to guess. Get creative!
