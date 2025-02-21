1. Gather all the participants in a meeting room or a comfortable setting where they can engage in discussions and activities.

2. Introduce the concept of Delegation Poker: Explain that Delegation Poker is a game that helps teams align on their understanding of delegation levels for different tasks and decision-making processes. It encourages open communication and collaboration to establish clear boundaries and expectations.

3. Provide each participant with a set of Delegation Poker cards. These cards represent different delegation levels, ranging from "Tell" to "Delegate" to "Consult" to "Agree" to "Advise." Make sure each participant has a full set of cards.

4. Explain the meaning of each delegation level briefly:

In Delegation Poker, there are seven levels of delegation that participants can choose from to indicate their preferred level of involvement and authority in a given task or decision. Here is a description of each level:

§ Level 1: "Tell" - The person with the task or decision has full authority to decide and take action without consulting others. They make all the decisions independently and inform the team about the outcome. EXAMPLES

§ Level 2: "Sell" - The person with the task or decision makes the decision independently but needs to explain and "sell" their decision to the team. While the decision is made by one person, they provide reasoning and seek the team's understanding and support. EXAMPLES

§ Level 3: "Consult" - The person with the task or decision seeks input and considers others' opinions before making the final call. They actively involve the team in the decision-making process, gather their perspectives, and weigh them in their final decision. EXAMPLES

§ Level 4: "Agree" - The person with the task or decision seeks consensus and makes a joint decision with the team. They facilitate open discussions, encourage active participation, and work towards a decision that everyone agrees upon. EXAMPLES

§ Level 5: "Advise" - The person with the task or decision listens to the advice of others but retains the authority to decide. They actively seek input and recommendations from the team, and although they have the final say, they value and consider the advice provided. EXAMPLES

§ Level 6: "Inquire" - The person with the task or decision acts as a facilitator, encouraging the team to take ownership of the decision-making process. They inquire about the team's thoughts, opinions, and ideas, but the decision ultimately rests with the team. EXAMPLES

§ Level 7: "Delegate" - The person with the task or decision fully delegates it to others and does not get involved further. They trust the team members to take complete ownership and responsibility for the task or decision. EXAMPLES

These seven levels of delegation provide a range of options for participants to express their preferred level of involvement and authority in a given situation. The goal of Delegation Poker is to align the team's understanding of delegation levels, ensuring that everyone has a shared understanding of their responsibilities and decision-making authority.

5. Share a hypothetical scenario or use a real-life example relevant to the mental health hospital's operations. For instance:

Scenario 1: Launching a New Mental Health Program

Description: The mental health hospital is planning to launch a new program aimed at providing support for individuals struggling with anxiety disorders. The executives need to determine the delegation levels for tasks such as designing the program framework, recruiting specialized staff, developing marketing strategies, and establishing partnerships with relevant organizations.

Scenario 2: Implementing Technology Upgrades

Description: The mental health hospital is looking to implement technology upgrades to improve patient record management, communication systems, and data security. The executives need to decide on delegation levels for tasks such as selecting technology vendors, defining project timelines, allocating resources, and ensuring staff training and adoption of the new systems.

Scenario 3: Expanding Community Outreach Initiatives

Description: The mental health hospital is committed to expanding its community outreach initiatives to raise awareness about mental health and provide support to underserved populations. The executives need to determine the delegation levels for tasks such as identifying target communities, developing outreach programs, securing funding sources, and measuring the impact of the initiatives on the community.

These scenarios provide a range of tasks and decisions that require effective delegation within the mental health hospital. The executives can use these scenarios to explore and define their understanding of good delegation, ensuring that tasks are appropriately assigned, and decision-making processes align with the organization's goals and values.





1. What does better delegation look like? (12:30 – 2:00)

· Goal: Use Delegation Poker as a structured and engaging way to align our understanding of delegation levels and foster effective decision-making processes.

Encourage participants to actively participate, share their insights, and embrace the opportunity for open dialogue. Remember to create a supportive and inclusive environment where all participants feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and opinions.

· PLEANRY: Review case study as a group

1. Encourage the participants to discuss each task and come to a consensus on the delegation level that best fits the situation. Each participant should select the delegation card they believe is most appropriate for that task.

2. Once the participants have made their selections, ask each participant to reveal their chosen card simultaneously.

3. If there is a wide discrepancy in the chosen delegation levels, facilitate a discussion to understand the rationale behind each participant's choice. Encourage open communication and exploration of different perspectives to reach a shared understanding.

PROBES

· What are some pros and cons of the various options selected?

· What would need to be true under specific delegation circumstances?

· BREAOUTS (2): Review next case study

1. Repeat the process for each task within the scenario, allowing participants to adjust their delegation level choices based on the discussions and insights gained.

2. Throughout the game, emphasize the importance of active listening, respect for differing opinions, and the goal of aligning the team's understanding of delegation.

3. Conclude the game by summarizing the key takeaways from the discussions and highlighting the benefits of establishing clear delegation boundaries and expectations within the mental health hospital.