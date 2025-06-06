Create your Card Deck

This activity is ideal at the end of a training session or, if you are running several modules, at the end of each module (e.g. before lunch, before the end of the day, etc).



Distribute blank cards and make stationary material available to the group. Explain that everyone will have 15 minutes to create three cards that summarize their main learning points, experiences, or anything else they want to remember from the session. Clarify that they will be theirs to keep (no expectations of high art!) Give people time, if you like you can play soft music in the background. Invite anyone who wants to share to show their cards and explain what they are about.

Riffs and variations

In a longer workshop, you can start by asking to just create a title and a short text for cards, then add the possibility of including images, drawings or collage in a second iteration.

Make your Own Cards can be run online: send participants a list of materials they will need in advance and enjoy the quiet focus of many people working on a practical task while online together. Alternatively, create cards as part of a Miro board.