During large workshops and networking events I often am looking for ways to encourage deeper, more meaningful interactions also during breaks and lunches, but I don't like to push people into structured activities during this time. My solution: bowls of questions!



I scatter at coffee break tables or lunch tables a series of bowls full of colorful, attractive pieces of paper with different questions on them. Next to each bowl is a note with simple instructions: Pick a Question; Share your Answers!



Usually, some people are naturally curious and start the process of picking out questions. Sometimes people choose to answer the same question all around their table, other times they pick a question each. By asking meaningful questions that invite to talk about memories, the senses, emotions and personal experience, you can facilitate deeper connections, with a very light touch approach.



PREPARATION

Before the workshop

Prepare about 20 different questions. These should be connected to the topic of the day, but invite personal memories, reflections and the senses. Here are some examples from a recent workshop I did with forestry experts:



What forest or tree did you visit as a child?

What forest have you not yet visited that you would like to?

What is your favorite forest smell?

What smells do you think of when you think of walking in the forest?

I also like to add a few more "risky" questions such as:

Have you ever witnessed a forest fire, and how was it?

Have you ever witnessed a tree being felled, or a tree being planted? How was it?



In my experience, exchanges on this sort of question can go quite deep quite quickly and become memorable bonding moments for people. And of course, they can always choose to put the question back in the bowl and pick another one if they don't like it.



If you are out of imagination after a few questions, feed them to an AI and ask for some more recommendations!



Top tip: If you can, do take the time to write the questions out by hand, it gives a personal touch that works well for this activity.



Write as many cards as you think might be needed, aiming for about 10 cards every 8 people. It's fine if questions are repeated in different bowls.



Prepare an instruction card for every bowl.



During the workshop





Put about 10 questions in each bowl. Add a card next to each one. Scatter them around coffee break / lunch tables.



Starting yourself and encouraging early adopters to share the activity with others are two things that help ensure the bowls are not ignored. At the same time, don't force the activity, some people will do it, others will not, and that is fine.