Perle Laouenan-Catchpole
I connect large groups of people together 🌱Facilitator | Moderator | Experience Designer
Netherlands
Perle Laouenan-Catchpole is a freelance facilitator, experience designer, and moderator who specializes in creating impactful experiences for large groups. With a talent for co-creation and a dedication to fostering meaningful connections, Perle designs programs that bring people together.
Perle Laouenan-Catchpole is a freelance facilitator, experience designer, and moderator who specializes in creating impactful experiences for large groups. With a talent for co-creation and a dedication to fostering meaningful connections, Perle designs programs that bring people together.
LanguagesDutchEnglishFrenchSpanish
Methods in the SessionLab library