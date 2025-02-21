Gioia Caminada

My name is Gioia (pronounced Joya). I am a learning designer, author, facilitator and trainer, and I specialize in change management. My collaborations include the University of London, City University of London, the Italian Cultural Institute, the International Organisation for Migration and SALTO Cultural Diversity. A keen traveller and language learner, I love cooking, photography, yoga and cycling. I have lived and worked in several countries and speak five languages. Finally, I am a mother and happy member of a diverse household.

