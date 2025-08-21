In ancient and medieval times, a coat of arms was an emblem - unique design often painted on a shield - to represent an individual person, family or state.

Each symbol on the coat of arms represents something that has an important meaning to that person or country.



Every leader has certain things and values that they value and find important. Values that guide the leader's behaviour and embodies the leadership philosophy of the person.

In this exercise, participants are asked to create their own Leadership Coat of Arms.

Steps:

Brief participants about drawing their own Leadership Coat of Arms. Explain briefly the importance of consistent values in leadership and ask them to reflect what beliefs and values they find important as a leader

Give a sheet of A4 paper or flipchart and a sharpie for each participant, and assign 10-15 minutes of time for them to draw their coat of arms, representing the 4 most important items they value in leadership. Encourage participants not be concerned about how nice their drawing is, the main thing is expressing what they think is important for a leader. After everyone finished their drawing, ask participants to share and explain their drawings (you may do it in groups of 4-6 participants, if you have many participants). Questions to consider: What items did you add to your Leadership Coat of Arms? Why are they important for you? After the discussion and debriefing round, you may ask participants to stick their coat of arms drawings to the wall, so you have a visual gallery of Leadership Coat of Arms

Variations:

You may do this exercise with other focus areas, e.g with Teamwork instead of Leadership.





Tips for running this activity online