Yoga icebreaker and reflection
A refreshing and energizing icebreaker that incorporates simple yoga stretches and mindful breathing exercises to help teams relax, recharge, and refocus together.
Goal
Materials
Instructions
You'll find two variations here, the first is a simple instructor-led stretch, while the second involves passing the leadership role between participants and inviting participants to reflect on a simple question.
The first variation is best if you are short on time and want to let the group silently reflect throughout, the second variation is best if you want to get people involved and to share their thoughts with the group while stretching.
Variation 1: Simple Yoga icebreaker
Step 1: Set the Tone
- Start by welcoming everyone and explaining that this is a gentle, low-impact activity designed to help the team feel refreshed and focused.
- Emphasize that the goal is relaxation, not perfection—it’s about moving, breathing, and enjoying the moment.
Step 2: Begin with Mindful Breathing (2–3 Minutes)
- Guide participants through a simple breathing exercise:
- Inhale deeply through the nose for a count of 4
- Hold the breath for a count of 4
- Exhale slowly through the mouth for a count of 4
- Repeat for 3–5 cycles to help the group feel centered
Step 3: Gentle Yoga Stretches (5–10 Minutes)
Lead the group through simple stretches that can be done standing or seated at their desks:
- Neck Rolls: Slowly roll the head in a circular motion to release tension
- Shoulder Shrugs & Rolls: Lift shoulders up to the ears and release, then roll backward and forward
- Seated Spinal Twist: Sit tall, twist gently to the right, then to the left to stretch the spine
- Desk Chest Opener: Clasp hands behind the back, open the chest, and take a deep breath
- Standing Forward Fold: Stand up, bend forward at the hips, and let the arms dangle to relieve lower back tension
- Wrist & Finger Stretches: Stretch fingers wide, circle wrists to relieve tension from typing
Step 4: Mindful Moment & Reflection (2–3 Minutes)
- Guide the team through a brief mindfulness exercise:
- Close your eyes (or soften your gaze), take a deep breath, and focus on the present moment
- Reflect silently on something you’re grateful for or set a positive intention for the day
- Optionally, invite participants to share how they feel or a word that describes their current mindset
Step 5: Wrap-Up with Positive Energy
- Thank everyone for participating and remind them to carry that sense of calm and focus into the rest of the workday.
- Optionally, end with a light-hearted team cheer or a simple group breath to close the session.
Variation 2: Pass the Yogi icebreaker
Step 1: Set the Tone
- Start by welcoming everyone and explaining that this is a gentle, low-impact activity designed to help the team feel refreshed and focused.
- Emphasize that the goal is relaxation, not perfection—it’s about moving, breathing, and enjoying the moment.
- Let participants know that each person will contribute a stretch that everyone will follow and then share how they are feeling with the group.
Step 2: Begin with Mindful Breathing (2–3 Minutes)
- Guide participants through a simple breathing exercise:
- Inhale deeply through the nose for a count of 4
- Hold the breath for a count of 4
- Exhale slowly through the mouth for a count of 4
- Repeat for 3–5 cycles to help the group feel centered
Step 3: Yoga Stretches (5–10 Minutes)
Start by demonstrating the activity and let people know they'll each take a turn contributing their favourite Yoga stretch.
- Start by naming a stretch and begin stretching. Everyone else in the group will copy your stretch. Repeat for two inhalations and two exhalations before then saying, "As I perform this stretch, I feel...." and complete the sentence.
- Alternatively, you might say "As we begin this meeting/start this project/come together today, I feel..."
- Use the sentence that most matches how you'd like to frame the opening of your session but try and use a question that will result in a short answer.
- After you've finished speaking, name the next person to lead and tell them to select a stretch that would feel good for them right now. This person will then start that stretch by naming it. They'll lead the group in 2 inhalations and 2 exhalations of that stretch before repeating the sentence and handing off to the next person they choose.
- Continue for as long as you like or until everyone in the group has lead the stretch once.
- When you're done, invite everyone to shake if off and ask them what they noticed.
- End by thanking everyone for participating and remind them to carry that sense of calm and focus into the rest of the workday.
- Optionally, end with a light-hearted team cheer or a simple group breath to close the session.
Comments (0)