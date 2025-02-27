Yoga icebreaker and reflection

You'll find two variations here, the first is a simple instructor-led stretch, while the second involves passing the leadership role between participants and inviting participants to reflect on a simple question.

The first variation is best if you are short on time and want to let the group silently reflect throughout, the second variation is best if you want to get people involved and to share their thoughts with the group while stretching.

Variation 1: Simple Yoga icebreaker

Step 1: Set the Tone

Start by welcoming everyone and explaining that this is a gentle, low-impact activity designed to help the team feel refreshed and focused.

Emphasize that the goal is relaxation, not perfection—it's about moving, breathing, and enjoying the moment.

Step 2: Begin with Mindful Breathing (2–3 Minutes)

Guide participants through a simple breathing exercise: Inhale deeply through the nose for a count of 4 Hold the breath for a count of 4 Exhale slowly through the mouth for a count of 4 Repeat for 3–5 cycles to help the group feel centered



Step 3: Gentle Yoga Stretches (5–10 Minutes)

Lead the group through simple stretches that can be done standing or seated at their desks:

Neck Rolls: Slowly roll the head in a circular motion to release tension

Shoulder Shrugs & Rolls: Lift shoulders up to the ears and release, then roll backward and forward

Seated Spinal Twist: Sit tall, twist gently to the right, then to the left to stretch the spine

Desk Chest Opener: Clasp hands behind the back, open the chest, and take a deep breath

Standing Forward Fold: Stand up, bend forward at the hips, and let the arms dangle to relieve lower back tension

Wrist & Finger Stretches: Stretch fingers wide, circle wrists to relieve tension from typing

Step 4: Mindful Moment & Reflection (2–3 Minutes)

Guide the team through a brief mindfulness exercise: Close your eyes (or soften your gaze), take a deep breath, and focus on the present moment Reflect silently on something you’re grateful for or set a positive intention for the day

Optionally, invite participants to share how they feel or a word that describes their current mindset

Step 5: Wrap-Up with Positive Energy

Thank everyone for participating and remind them to carry that sense of calm and focus into the rest of the workday.

Optionally, end with a light-hearted team cheer or a simple group breath to close the session.

Variation 2: Pass the Yogi icebreaker

Step 1: Set the Tone

Start by welcoming everyone and explaining that this is a gentle, low-impact activity designed to help the team feel refreshed and focused.

Emphasize that the goal is relaxation, not perfection—it's about moving, breathing, and enjoying the moment.

Let participants know that each person will contribute a stretch that everyone will follow and then share how they are feeling with the group.

Step 2: Begin with Mindful Breathing (2–3 Minutes)

Guide participants through a simple breathing exercise:

Inhale deeply through the nose for a count of 4

for a count of 4

Hold the breath for a count of 4

for a count of 4

Exhale slowly through the mouth for a count of 4

for a count of 4

Repeat for 3–5 cycles to help the group feel centered

Step 3: Yoga Stretches (5–10 Minutes)

Start by demonstrating the activity and let people know they'll each take a turn contributing their favourite Yoga stretch.