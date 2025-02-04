The Movie Pitch Icebreaker
by James Smart for Personal.
A fun and creative icebreaker where teams or individuals pitch a fictional movie based on a random theme, encouraging quick thinking, collaboration, and plenty of laughter.
Goal
Break the ice and energize the group with humor and imaginative storytelling.
Instructions
Step 1: Set the Scene
- Explain that each participant or team will create and pitch an original movie idea based on a random prompt.
- Emphasize that pitches can be as wild, serious, or funny as they like—creativity is key!
Step 2: Form Teams (Optional)
- For larger groups, divide participants into small teams of 2–5 people.
- For smaller groups, individuals can pitch solo.
Step 3: Assign Prompts
- Give each team or person a random prompt and combine it with a unifying statement such as "about meetings" or "about your training topic". This random prompt element can include:
- A genre (e.g., sci-fi, horror, romantic comedy, action thriller)
- A theme (e.g., time travel, mistaken identity, an office under attack by robots)
- A funny twist (e.g., "A superhero with a fear of heights" or "A cat who wants to become CEO")
- You can assign prompts randomly or let teams pick from a list.
- The unifying element can be modified to your needs, but try having it be relevant to your session on a meta-level (a film about meetings if you're in a meeting) or be related to the topic (strategic planning, team building, time management skills. etc)
- If working with a product or service team, it can also be effective to give a prompt that includes your product. For example, "pitch a horror film where SessionLab is used to save the day!"
Step 4: Prepare the Pitch
- Give teams 5–7 minutes to brainstorm and prepare their movie pitch.
- Encourage them to include:
- The movie title
- Plot summary (what’s the story?)
- Main characters
- A catchy tagline
- (Optional) Who would star in the movie
Step 5: Pitch Time!
- Each team or individual has 1–2 minutes to deliver their pitch to the group.
- They can be as dramatic, persuasive, or funny as they like—imagine they’re convincing Hollywood producers to fund their film!
Step 6: Voting & Celebration
- After all pitches are presented, hold a quick vote for categories like:
- Most Creative Pitch
- Funniest Idea
- Movie We'd Actually Watch
- Voting can be done by show of hands, chat reactions (for virtual teams), or a simple poll.
Variation of The Movie Pitch
- For a fast, collective variation, start by explaining that the group will collectively create a movie pitch for a film about meetings (or your chosen training topic) by each contributing an answer to the questions below.
- The first person will answer the first question and then read out the next before selecting a chosen person to answer.
- Questions
- What genre is our film?
- What actor will play the hero/heroine?
- What actor will play the villain?
- Who will direct the film?
- What happens at the beginning of the film?
- What happens at the middle of the film?
- What happens at the end of the film?
- If there was a big twist, what would it be?
- What is the name of our film?
- What is the tagline of our film?
- What is the moral or main lesson of our film?
