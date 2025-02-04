James Smart

The Movie Pitch Icebreaker

by for .  
#icebreaker#team#creative thinking#energizer#remote-friendly
15 - 253 - 20 Low

A fun and creative icebreaker where teams or individuals pitch a fictional movie based on a random theme, encouraging quick thinking, collaboration, and plenty of laughter.

Goal

Break the ice and energize the group with humor and imaginative storytelling.

Attachments

Instructions

Step 1: Set the Scene

  • Explain that each participant or team will create and pitch an original movie idea based on a random prompt.
  • Emphasize that pitches can be as wild, serious, or funny as they like—creativity is key!

Step 2: Form Teams (Optional)

  • For larger groups, divide participants into small teams of 2–5 people.
  • For smaller groups, individuals can pitch solo.

Step 3: Assign Prompts

  • Give each team or person a random prompt and combine it with a unifying statement such as "about meetings" or "about your training topic". This random prompt element can include:
    • A genre (e.g., sci-fi, horror, romantic comedy, action thriller)
    • A theme (e.g., time travel, mistaken identity, an office under attack by robots)
    • A funny twist (e.g., "A superhero with a fear of heights" or "A cat who wants to become CEO")
  • You can assign prompts randomly or let teams pick from a list.
  • The unifying element can be modified to your needs, but try having it be relevant to your session on a meta-level (a film about meetings if you're in a meeting) or be related to the topic (strategic planning, team building, time management skills. etc) 
  • If working with a product or service team, it can also be effective to give a prompt that includes your product. For example, "pitch a horror film where SessionLab is used to save the day!" 

Step 4: Prepare the Pitch

  • Give teams 5–7 minutes to brainstorm and prepare their movie pitch.
  • Encourage them to include:
    • The movie title
    • Plot summary (what’s the story?)
    • Main characters
    • A catchy tagline
    • (Optional) Who would star in the movie

Step 5: Pitch Time!

  • Each team or individual has 1–2 minutes to deliver their pitch to the group.
  • They can be as dramatic, persuasive, or funny as they like—imagine they’re convincing Hollywood producers to fund their film!

Step 6: Voting & Celebration

  • After all pitches are presented, hold a quick vote for categories like:
    • Most Creative Pitch
    • Funniest Idea
    • Movie We'd Actually Watch
  • Voting can be done by show of hands, chat reactions (for virtual teams), or a simple poll.

Variation of The Movie Pitch

  • For a fast, collective variation, start by explaining that the group will collectively create a movie pitch for a film about meetings (or your chosen training topic) by each contributing an answer to the questions below.
  • The first person will answer the first question and then read out the next before selecting a chosen person to answer.
  • Questions
    • What genre is our film?
    • What actor will play the hero/heroine? 
    • What actor will play the villain?
    • Who will direct the film?
    • What happens at the beginning of the film?
    • What happens at the middle of the film?
    • What happens at the end of the film? 
    • If there was a big twist, what would it be?
    • What is the name of our film?
    • What is the tagline of our film?
    • What is the moral or main lesson of our film?

Comments (0) 

Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.