Soft skills Engagement Game

- A's tell B's about a a great restaurant (or event) they should go to



- B's do all they can to NOT listen

- C's observe what's said, happens, etc.

End after 1-2 minutes or so, then rotate. Listener & observer instructions stay the same. Speakers' assignment changes:

- B's tell C's about some tool or behavior that will increase effectiveness

back at work. C's work hard to not listen.

- C's tell A's all the reasons they think A is such a cool, or bright, or engaging, or

effective person (at work). A's do all they can to not listen.

Have trios debrief briefly then have a room wide call out, and end speaking

to insights, learnings in "real life"