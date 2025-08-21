Soft skills Engagement Game
This is a good game to begin a workshop. It sets everyone on the mood to learn, share, and participate.
Goal
a) get some participants to know each other + build community
b) derive learning while having fun/being engaged & debriefing.
Instructions
- A's tell B's about a a great restaurant (or event) they should go to
- B's do all they can to NOT listen
- C's observe what's said, happens, etc.
End after 1-2 minutes or so, then rotate. Listener & observer instructions stay the same. Speakers' assignment changes:
- B's tell C's about some tool or behavior that will increase effectiveness
back at work. C's work hard to not listen.
- C's tell A's all the reasons they think A is such a cool, or bright, or engaging, or
effective person (at work). A's do all they can to not listen.
Have trios debrief briefly then have a room wide call out, and end speaking
to insights, learnings in "real life"